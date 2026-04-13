Diant Ramaj News: Two saves in 3-1 loss
Ramaj recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Union Berlin.
Ramaj is still waiting on his first clean sheet of the season, but made two saves as his side won 3-1 at home to Union Berlin. It is the ninth time this season that he has conceded once in a game and has made at least two saves in his last 15 matches.
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