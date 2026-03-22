Diant Ramaj News: Two saves in 3-3 draw

Ramaj had two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Ramaj made two saves as his side drew 3-3 with Leverkusen. In 26 games this season, he is still waiting on his first clean sheet. He has made at least two saves in each of his last 13 games. He has also conceded three or more goals in three of the last four matches.