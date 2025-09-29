Cambindo was returning from a three-game ban and provided an offensive boost to his team, finishing a play from inside the six-yard box for the 57th-minute equalizer against Zorros. However, he ended up with an apparent physical complication whose nature is still unknown. The team fielded an unusual two-man attack Saturday, with Tomas Badaloni partnering the Colombian up front, and Ricardo Monreal featuring as the likely replacement either in the center should that formation remain, or otherwise on the wing.