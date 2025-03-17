Diber Cambindo Injury: Out with skull fracture

Cambindo is expected to spend 4-6 weeks recovering from a fracture to the frontal sinus of his skull, according to the team's medical report.

Cambindo suffered significant damage from a head collision in last weekend's match against Leon. The current Liga MX scoring leader will be able to play again, in the best of scenarios, on the penultimate regular-season round, although perhaps he'll return until a potential playoff stage or in the Apertura campaign. Even if this news means an early end to the tournament for Cambindo, he may still finish among the top scorers in the competition with 11 goals in 12 matches played. While the impact of his absence on the team's performance remains to be seen, there will likely be an opportunity for Tomas Badaloni to produce at center-forward.