Diber Cambindo headshot

Diber Cambindo Injury: Scores, leaves with injury Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 8:33pm

Cambindo scored one goal before being forced off as part of a concussion substitution in Friday's matchup against Leon.

Cambindo doubled the hosts' lead with a right-footed finish during the 33rd minute of the game. That was his 11th goal of the year, and it should be enough for him to remain the league's scoring leader at the end of the game week. He was replaced by Tomas Badaloni following a head collision, and while the concussion protocol leaves the Colombian unavailable for seven days, it won't rule him out of any contest given that there's no league activity next week. However, he'll be in doubt while hoping to avoid major consequences from the blow.

