Diber Cambindo News: Assists in win

Cambindo registered three shots, one assist, and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 win over Monterrey.

Cambindo was a threat throughout his 60 minutes on the pitch, capping his performance with an assist to Jordi Cortizo via a pass into the center of the box. His one goal and one assist across four appearances this season highlight the attacking impact he is capable of producing, and his next fixture against Atlante presents a favorable opportunity to continue building on that form.