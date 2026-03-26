Diber Cambindo News: Assists off the bench

Cambindo assisted once to go with two chances created and one big chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico San Luis.

Cambindo delivered an excellent through ball to Emilio Rodriguez for the late winner, making a strong impact despite limited minutes. He had started the previous six league matches before being dropped following a poor team performance, but this display showed his quality once again. The forward now has five goals and one assist in 12 matches, coming from 27 shots, highlighting his attacking upside. Performances like this make a strong case for him to return to the starting lineup and continue building form going forward.