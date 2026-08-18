Diber Cambindo News: Attempts three shots in win

Cambindo had three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory against Necaxa.

Cambindo missed a few chances but made up for it with team-high figures of 11 duels won and three successful dribbles against the Aguascalientes side. The forward has shown he can make his presence felt even when he doesn't score, having tallied two assists in as many games played during the first phase of the Leagues Cup before returning to league activity. However, he remains with one goal over three matches (two starts) in the Apertura campaign. He'll likely stay put as the main option to lead the front line throughout the year.