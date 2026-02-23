Diber Cambindo News: Converts penalty in win

Cambindo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Santos.

Cambindo sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 25th minute of the weekend's duel. The striker was busy up front, tallying his most shots over his last four league games. Despite some struggles throughout the season, he's the squad's top scorer with three goals and should continue to feature as a lone No. 9. However, he may split playing time with Rogelio Funes Mori in some contests.