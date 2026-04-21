Diber Cambindo News: Credited with assist in win

Cambindo assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Juárez.

Cambindo attempted to control a cross into the box with his chest, and while the attempt was unsuccessful, it allowed Ismael Diaz to fire an unstoppable shot past Sebastian Jurado to give Leon a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half. Cambindo and Diaz have formed an excellent pairing upfront for Leon, and the Colombian striker has been on fire of late, tallying four goals and two assists over his last nine league appearances.