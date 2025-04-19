Diber Cambindo News: Logs 27 minutes off bench in win

Cambindo generated two shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 1-0 win versus Puebla.

Cambindo served as a substitute for the second time in a row after recovering from a skull fracture, taking Ricardo Monreal's place in the 63rd minute against La Franja. Although he almost found the net via chip shot toward the end of the match, Cambindo was unable to achieve the goal that would have kept him in contention for the scoring title. Still, his average of a goal every 85 minutes is the best in the league. He'll have a good chance to regain a starting role in the knockout phase.