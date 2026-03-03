Diber Cambindo headshot

Diber Cambindo News: Nets winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Cambindo scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Club Necaxa. He was injured and subbed out in the 91st minute.

Cambindo won the game by converting an 86th minute spot kick. He had five attempts which did not find the back of the net and also missed a big chance. He has now netted penalties in back to back games and is up to four Clausura goals in eight games.

Diber Cambindo
Leon
