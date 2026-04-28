Diber Cambindo News: Scores again in season finale

Cambindo scored a goal off three shots (one on target), created five chances and drew three fouls during Saturday's 4-1 loss against Toluca.

Cambindo was an offensive system on his own as he scored his team's lone goal just before halftime and created almost all of their dangerous plays up front. Despite playing for a team that missed the playoffs, the forward had an amazing Clausura tournament after moving to Leon during the winter, with eight goals and two assists over 17 appearances (14 starts).