Diber Cambindo News: Scores against Mazatlan

Cambindo scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Friday's 4-2 defeat versus Mazatlan.

Cambindo tested the opposing goalkeeper twice from close range, but only his last-minute strike from outside the box ended up in the back of the net during the loss. He extended a three-game scoring run and increased his Clausura total to five goals, which rank as the highest figure on the squad. He's likely to have plenty of opportunities to improve his numbers regardless of opposition given that he's now settled as the Lions' first-choice striker over Rogelio Funes Mori.