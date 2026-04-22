Diber Cambindo News: Scores goal in loss

Cambindo scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against America.

Cambindo seized a ball inside the box and opened his side's scoring count via right-footed shot in the 37th minute of the match. The attacker also took his most shots in a single game over his last seven league appearances. His seven goals in the Clausura campaign make him the Esmeraldas' top scorer and are now tied for the third-highest figure in the league. Additionally, he's averaging 2.3 attempts (1.2 on target) per contest.