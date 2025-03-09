Diber Cambindo News: Scores in loss to Toluca

Cambindo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Cambindo fired a well-placed strike to give the visitors an early lead in the 11th minute of the weekend's clash. He has now taken more than two shots in five of his last six league appearances. Moreover, Cambindo remains the top scorer in the competition with 10 goals across 11 matches played this season. He's likely to stay in the lineup and lead the front line going forward, leaving both Tomas Badaloni and Ricardo Monreal among the substitutes.