Diber Cambindo News: Scores in victory

Cambindo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Atlas.

Cambindo found the back of the net through a right-footed finish after 23 minutes of Tuesday's matchup. He has now scored in six out of eight appearances, establishing himself as the top forward in the league with eight total goals in that span. He'll retain high attacking upside if he continues to feature as the lone striker of a team that has produced plenty of opportunities in recent games.