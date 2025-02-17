Diber Cambindo News: Scores lucky goal
Cambindo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory over América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.
Cambindo took advantage of a lucky rebound that fell into his lap, and the Colombian striker fired a shot home into the empty net. Cambindo has been one of the most prolific strikers in Clausura so far, scoring seven goals in seven matches.
