Diber Cambindo News: Scores off bench in win

Cambindo scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win versus Mazatlan.

Cambindo didn't slow down despite having his minutes managed during his team's third game in seven days. The forward made the score sheet by heading a cross into the net in stoppage time, and his four shots were the joint-highest figure in the match. He extended his scoring run to four straight contests while consolidating his total of nine goals as the best record in the competition. He'll be expected to get his starting spot back from Tomas Badaloni for upcoming fixtures.