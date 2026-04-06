Diber Cambindo News: Scores opener in win

Cambindo scored a goal off three shots (one on target) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlas.

Cambindo returned to the starting XI after a rare cameo off the bench during the previous outing. And the forward had another big contribution for a victory, this time by slotting home a pass from the right flank and open the scoring for Leon in the 13th minute. That's now six goals and an assist for the forward, who's been one of Liga MX's most effective signings from last winter's transfer window.