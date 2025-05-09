Diber Cambindo News: Struggles versus Tigres

Cambindo generated one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.

Cambindo missed his chances to give his team a lead in the first leg of the Clausura quarterfinals. It was his comeback to the starting lineup after a pair of substitute appearances following his recovery from a skull fracture. His current run of 144 minutes without a goal is somewhat rare for a striker who scored in nine of 12 games before getting hurt. Still, he should remain the first choice to lead the front line ahead of Ricardo Monreal and Tomas Badaloni.