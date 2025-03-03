Diber Cambindo News: Takes three shots, can't score

Cambindo generated three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Tigres UANL.

Cambindo was a constant threat in the final meters for Necaxa, but the striker was unable to find the back of the net. Despite his lack of scoring prowess, Cambindo should remain a top fantasy asset. He's the top scorer in the Clausura with nine goals, though he has a difficult stretch of matches before the break with games against Toluca and Leon on the horizon.