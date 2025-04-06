Fantasy Soccer
Diego Abitia News: Misses target in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Abitia generated three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Mazatlan.

Abitia emerged as Leo Bonatini's (ankle) unexpected replacement, recording more than 30 minutes for the first time in his Liga MX career. The young striker was unable to shoot on goal in three attempts, but he drew a foul that earned his team a penalty kick during the match. He has been quite prominent in the Under-23 category, so there could be more opportunities for him if Bonatini remains injured in upcoming weeks.

Diego Abitia
Atlético San Luis
