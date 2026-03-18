Diego Abreu News: Scores and assists in win
Abreu scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Leon.
Abreu delivered a massive performance in his first start of the season, contributing to both goals. He scored with a well taken finish from the center of the box and also provided a well placed assist to Kevin Castaneda. He has almost certainly opened the door to earn another start in the next fixture against Necaxa, which is a favorable opportunity to build on this performance.
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