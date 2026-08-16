Diego Arriaga News: Scores against Atletico San Luis

Arriaga scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win over Atletico San Luis.

Arriaga made the most of a 76-minute outing as part of the Eagles' alternative lineup that dominated an uninspired opposition, and it was in the 66th minute that the young midfielder fired a low shot to the far post to increase the lead to three. It was his first career goal and came in his sixth Liga MX appearance since his debut in 2025. He'll likely struggle to build momentum if he heads back to the bench, but he has shown the strength of the team's depth on a right wing that has more often been occupied by Isaias Violante while they wait for Alejandro Zendejas (knee) to complete his recovery.