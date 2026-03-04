Diego Barbosa News: Scores goal in victory

Barbosa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-2 win versus Pumas.

Barbosa stood out in both attacking and defensive tasks as he played the full match in a wing-back position, with his stunning long-range shot leveling the score in the 63rd minute against the UNAM side. The four-time Liga MX champion scored his first goal or assist since Nov. 26, and he recorded a season-high five crosses. He might continue to benefit from an active and more offensive role if Santiago Simon (undisclosed) remains absent in future weeks.