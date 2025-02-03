Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Barbosa headshot

Diego Barbosa News: Six crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Barbosa generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres UANL.

Barbosa recorded a season-high six crosses in Saturday's win as he made his return to the starting XI after one match on the bench. He also played well defensively as he won one tackle, intercepted three passes and made one clearance before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Brian Garcia.

Diego Barbosa
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now