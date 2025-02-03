Diego Barbosa News: Six crosses Saturday

Barbosa generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres UANL.

Barbosa recorded a season-high six crosses in Saturday's win as he made his return to the starting XI after one match on the bench. He also played well defensively as he won one tackle, intercepted three passes and made one clearance before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Brian Garcia.