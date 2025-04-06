Diego Barbosa News: Starts versus Santos
Barbosa (undisclosed) stayed in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Santos.
Barbosa is expected to play an active role as the squad's main right-back option in the absence of Brian Alberto Garcia (undisclosed). The former Atlas man delivered a variety of defensive contributions in his last outing against Pachuca, but perhaps he could have a better chance to attack when facing weaker opposition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now