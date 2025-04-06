Fantasy Soccer
Diego Barbosa

Diego Barbosa News: Starts versus Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Barbosa (undisclosed) stayed in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Santos.

Barbosa is expected to play an active role as the squad's main right-back option in the absence of Brian Alberto Garcia (undisclosed). The former Atlas man delivered a variety of defensive contributions in his last outing against Pachuca, but perhaps he could have a better chance to attack when facing weaker opposition.

