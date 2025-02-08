Diego Campillo Injury: Leaves with injury against Rayados

Campillo was forced to leave the field during Saturday's meeting with Monterrey.

Campillo played well in a central midfield role but ended up with a physical issue in the 83rd minute. He might need to be assessed to determine if he's dealing with a serious injury that would put his participation at risk for upcoming contests. On the other hand, Jonathan Gonzalez could bounce back to the starting lineup in his place after coming in as a substitute in Saturday's clash.