Diego Campillo News: Assists in Saturday's win

Campillo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus América.

Campillo started Saturday's match, his first start since Oct. 26. He marked the occasion with his first assist of the season as he set up Armando Gonzalez's goal in the 41st minute with a headed pass. It was the only chance he created in the match. He was excellent on the defensive end too as he recorded seven clearances, one tackle, one interception and one blocked shot before he was subbed off in the 85th minute for Ricardo Chavez Soto.