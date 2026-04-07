Diego Campillo News: Assists on Sunday

Campillo assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Campillo recorded his second assist of the campaign by setting up Armando Gonzalez's header in the 70th minute. Defensively, Campillo contributed with four clearances and a tackle. Over the last four games, he has accumulated 16 clearances, seven interceptions, and five tackles, while also helping his team register two clean sheets.