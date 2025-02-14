Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Campillo headshot

Diego Campillo News: In starting XI Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 6:12pm

Campillo (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against Tijuana.

Campillo will make his third consecutive start after leaving the previous game with some discomfort. The versatile player has recently featured as a central midfielder, recording three scoring chances created, eight clearances, three interceptions and two tackles across 203 minutes on the pitch. His inclusion in the initial squad will leave Jonathan Gonzalez among the substitutes.

Diego Campillo
Juárez
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now