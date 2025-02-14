Diego Campillo News: In starting XI Friday
Campillo (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against Tijuana.
Campillo will make his third consecutive start after leaving the previous game with some discomfort. The versatile player has recently featured as a central midfielder, recording three scoring chances created, eight clearances, three interceptions and two tackles across 203 minutes on the pitch. His inclusion in the initial squad will leave Jonathan Gonzalez among the substitutes.
