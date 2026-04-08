Diego Carlos News: Brave defending in draw

Diego Carlos recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Udinese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Diego Carlos led the Como defensive effort Monday with five clearances and three blocks as they played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Udinese. Despite his limited track record of goal scoring, the central defender has attempted at least one shot in each of his last three appearances (three starts). Diego Carlos has started in each of Como's last three Serie A fixtures and played the full 90 minutes twice over that span.