Diego Carlos News: Quality outing in Napoli game
Carlos had four clearances, one interception and one block in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.
Carlos drew his second start in a row over Marc-Oliver Kempf and contributed to a strong defensive effort by Como with his physicality. He has recorded five tackles (all won), seven interceptions and 21 clearances in his last five appearances (all starts), helping secure two clean sheets and adding four blocks during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now