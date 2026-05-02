Diego Carlos headshot

Diego Carlos News: Quality outing in Napoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Carlos had four clearances, one interception and one block in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.

Carlos drew his second start in a row over Marc-Oliver Kempf and contributed to a strong defensive effort by Como with his physicality. He has recorded five tackles (all won), seven interceptions and 21 clearances in his last five appearances (all starts), helping secure two clean sheets and adding four blocks during that stretch.

Diego Carlos
Como
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