Diego Carlos News: Scores in Roma fixture

Carlos scored one goal to go with three clearances, one shot (one on target) and one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Roma.

Carlos resumed starting after three games, thanks to a tactical adjustment, and decided the game with a clutch tap-in following a set piece, scoring his first goal of the season. He generally splits duties with Marc-Oliver Kempf. He has recorded at least one clearance in all but one appearance so far, averaging 4.85 per game. He has posted three tackles and three interceptions in the last five contests, with no clean sheets.