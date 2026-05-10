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Diego Carlos News: Solid display against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Carlos won one of three tackles and had two interceptions, one clearance and two blocks in Sunday's 1-0 win against Verona.

Carlos was dependable in the back, matched his season high in tackles and played a significant role in stifling the opponents. He has registered at least one interception in three straight contests, amassing four and adding five clearances, three blocks and two shots (zero on target), with two clean sheets, during that stretch.

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