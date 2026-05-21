Diego Chara Injury: Doubt for Saturday

Chara could miss the upcoming game against San Jose after manager Phil Neville named him as a "major doubt for Saturday", Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Chara is likely dealing with an injury, joining Jose Caicedo (thigh) among the Timbers' midfield concerns. The 40-year-old made his first start in two months last weekend against Inter Miami, but he recorded 45 minutes of play. If both Chara and Caicedo continue to struggle with fitness issues, Joao Ortiz could find a rare chance to partner Cole Bassett in the central zone.