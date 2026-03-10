Diego Chara Injury: Should be back Saturday

Chara (lower body) is expected to be an option for coach Phil Neville in the upcoming clash with Houston, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Chara missed only one game after starting twice in defensive midfield at the beginning of the season, so he should have a decent chance to regain a significant role. In that case, he'll take either Joao Ortiz's or Eric Izoita's place in the lineup. Despite lacking offensive potential, Chara could be reliable for his averages of 53.0 accurate passes and 3.5 tackles per game.