Diego Chara Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Chara is questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Chara is set to be a late call for Saturday as the club faces Vancouver, with the midfielder suffering a lower-body injury. After two straight starts to open the season, the club may have to do without a regular starter. A returning Joao Ortiz (personal) could take over his spot in the starting XI if Chara does miss out.