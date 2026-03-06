Diego Chara Injury: Suffers lower-body injury
Chara is questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Chara is set to be a late call for Saturday as the club faces Vancouver, with the midfielder suffering a lower-body injury. After two straight starts to open the season, the club may have to do without a regular starter. A returning Joao Ortiz (personal) could take over his spot in the starting XI if Chara does miss out.
