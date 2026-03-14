Diego Chara News: Starting in Houston

Chara (lower body) is back in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Houston Dynamo.

Chara will regain his usual spot in defensive midfield, pushing Joao Ortiz to the bench. The Colombian missed only one game due to a minor issue, so he may get significant playing time as he did in the first two contests of the campaign. In that case, he'll be reliable for his averages of 53.0 accurate passes and 3.5 tackles per contest.