Diego Conde Injury: Facing month to six week absence

Conde (shoulder) is expected to be out for around a month to six weeks, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini. "Conde is going to be out for a month, a month and a half."

Conde had initially been targeting a return before the September international break as he worked daily at the club's training facility, but this updated timeline pushes that expectation back and will likely keep him out well beyond the matches against Getafe and Deportivo he had been aiming for. In the meantime, Alvaro Valles remains the fixed starter in goal, with Manu Gonzalez seeing preseason minutes as competition and Yan Zuravskyi serving as the third choice option. Conde is expected to continue his recovery process with a clearer return date likely to emerge as the weeks progress.