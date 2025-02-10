Diego Conde News: Goal conceded, three saves

Conde made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Las Palmas.

Conde has conceded one goal in each of Villarreal's last two games. At the very least and unlike the first of the two, his latest appearance included several saves. Conde will look to clean up his form in Villarreal's next game, currently scheduled for Feb. 15 against Valencia. Valencia's team has won three of its last five games, but there is always a chance the side reverts to its previous form that has resulted in a current 18th-place standing.