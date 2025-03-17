Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Conde headshot

Diego Conde News: Makes three saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Conde made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Conde let in two first half goals to take the loss to Real Madrid on Saturday. He's allowed just six goals in the last six La Liga appearances, totaling 16 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper has 21 league appearances during his first season with Villarreal, securing two clean sheets on 59 saves.

Diego Conde
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now