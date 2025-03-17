Diego Conde News: Makes three saves
Conde made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.
Conde let in two first half goals to take the loss to Real Madrid on Saturday. He's allowed just six goals in the last six La Liga appearances, totaling 16 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper has 21 league appearances during his first season with Villarreal, securing two clean sheets on 59 saves.
