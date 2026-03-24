Diego Coppola News: Delivered at both ends

Coppola assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Le Havre.

Coppola delivered at both ends of the pitch, leading his side in clearances with a season high 14 while also tying for the most tackles with three defensively. Going forward the center back took one shot and created two chances for the first time this season, one of which resulted in his first goal contribution of the campaign. It was his sixth consecutive start, a run in which he has accumulated six tackles, two interceptions and a whopping 58 clearances with at least seven in each appearance.