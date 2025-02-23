Diego Coppola News: Dominant in Fiorentina fixture

Coppola had two tackles (zero won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Fiorentina.

Coppola had an impressive display while guarding some tough opponents, setting a new season high in clearances. He has been a fixture of the formation for a few months while the coach rotated a few different men around him, registering 14 tackles (nine won), 15 interceptions and 36 clearances in the last five matches, with two clean sheets.