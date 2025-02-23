Diego Coppola News: Dominant in Fiorentina fixture
Coppola had two tackles (zero won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Fiorentina.
Coppola had an impressive display while guarding some tough opponents, setting a new season high in clearances. He has been a fixture of the formation for a few months while the coach rotated a few different men around him, registering 14 tackles (nine won), 15 interceptions and 36 clearances in the last five matches, with two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now