Diego Coppola News: Leads defense in draw

Coppola recorded four tackles (three won), 10 clearances and two interceptions in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Parma.

Coppola continues to play with a maturity beyond his years in defense. In Monday's draw against Parma, he won seven of his 11 duels, won three of his four tackles, made two interceptions, and completed 45 of his 46 passes. Coppola has been on a good run of form for the club since February, and they will need him to be resolute at the back once again this Sunday against Torino.