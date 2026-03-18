Diego Coppola News: Makes eight clearances in draw
Coppola recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Strasbourg.
Coppola co-led Paris in clearances to help them earn one point on the road. The centerback also won the most aerials (six) for his side during the match. That was his fifth start in a row and eighth overall in 11 appearances so far.
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