Diego Coppola News: Own goal against Rennes

Coppola recorded an own goal and 15 clearances in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Rennes.

Coppola endured a difficult outing, scoring an own goal while dealing with a busy defensive task against Rennes. Since joining Paris FC on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, he has played 12 matches and helped the side keep four clean sheets, showing fairly steady form overall. However, this was one of his rougher performances recently. Coppola's next fixture will come against Paris Saint-Germain, who have already secured the league title, making it another difficult matchup.