Diego Coppola headshot

Diego Coppola News: Own goal against Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Coppola recorded an own goal and 15 clearances in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Rennes.

Coppola endured a difficult outing, scoring an own goal while dealing with a busy defensive task against Rennes. Since joining Paris FC on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, he has played 12 matches and helped the side keep four clean sheets, showing fairly steady form overall. However, this was one of his rougher performances recently. Coppola's next fixture will come against Paris Saint-Germain, who have already secured the league title, making it another difficult matchup.

Diego Coppola
Paris FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Coppola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Coppola See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 20
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
146 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
296 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
297 days ago