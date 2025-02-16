Fantasy Soccer
Diego Coppola headshot

Diego Coppola News: Posts six clearances agaisnt Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Coppola generated two tackles (one won), six clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 loss to AC Milan.

Coppola put together a complete line while leading the defense, but his club, while bouncing back from the Atalanta goal, couldn't finish the job and keep the clean sheet. He has tallied 12 tackles (six won), 16 interceptions, 28 clearances and six blocks in the last five rounds.

Diego Coppola
Verona

