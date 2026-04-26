Diego Coppola News: Struggles in defeat

Coppola recorded two tackles (two won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lille.

Coppola played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Lille, starting at centre-back in a four-man defensive line that struggled to assert itself against Lille's organized press and clinical transition play in the first half, while adding two tackles, five clearances and one block. Coppola has now made 10 consecutive Ligue 1 starts this season, establishing himself as a regular starter in the back line.